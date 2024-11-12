Col. Abby Ruscetta, Tinker Installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander, center, speaks during the Oklahoma Commanders Summit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 24, 2024. Discussions included issues of common concern and best practices, as well as legislative issues in the state that affect the military, service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)
Oklahoma commanders converge at Tinker for CC summit
Tinker Air Force Base