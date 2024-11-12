U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, flies a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft above the U.S. European Command area of operations in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 8, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 12:00
|Photo ID:
|8750863
|VIRIN:
|241108-F-MJ351-1169
|Resolution:
|6315x4210
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Last B-52 arrives for BTF 25-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.