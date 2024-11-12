Last B-52 arrives for BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, flies a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft above the U.S. European Command area of operations in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 8, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)