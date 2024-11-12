Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last B-52 arrives for BTF 25-1 [Image 5 of 7]

    Last B-52 arrives for BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, flies a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft above the U.S. European Command area of operations in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 8, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 12:00
    Photo ID: 8750863
    VIRIN: 241108-F-MJ351-1169
    Resolution: 6315x4210
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

