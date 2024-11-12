Last B-52 arrives for BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, flies a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft above the U.S. European Command area of operation in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 8, 2024. BTF operations show the U.S.’s commitment to routinely and visibly demonstrate global employment of our military forces to our Allies and partners through the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)