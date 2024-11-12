Last B-52 arrives for BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen O’Donnell, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron electronic warfare officer, checks his equipment during a B-52H Stratofortress mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 over the U.S. European Command area of operations, Nov. 7, 2024. BTF operations demonstrate dynamic force employment to address a global security environment which supports peace and stability across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)