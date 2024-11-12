Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last B-52 arrives for BTF 25-1 [Image 6 of 7]

    Last B-52 arrives for BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen O’Donnell, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron electronic warfare officer, checks his equipment during a B-52H Stratofortress mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 over the U.S. European Command area of operations, Nov. 7, 2024. BTF operations demonstrate dynamic force employment to address a global security environment which supports peace and stability across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

