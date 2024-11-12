U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen O’Donnell, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron electronic warfare officer, checks his equipment during a B-52H Stratofortress mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 over the U.S. European Command area of operations, Nov. 7, 2024. BTF operations demonstrate dynamic force employment to address a global security environment which supports peace and stability across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 12:00
|Photo ID:
|8750864
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-MJ351-1234
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.38 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Last B-52 arrives for BTF 25-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.