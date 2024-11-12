Last B-52 arrives for BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, flies a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft above the U.S. European Command area of operations in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 8, 2024. The 20th Bomb Squadron deployed to USAFE to integrate with NATO Allies and partners to synchronize capabilities and assure security commitments across the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)