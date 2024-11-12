Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Nations Command honors Korean War veterans, fallen service members at Turn Toward Busan Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    United Nations Command honors Korean War veterans, fallen service members at Turn Toward Busan Ceremony

    BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    United Nations Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Derek Lipson, United Nations Command Special Operations Component Command Commander, throws dirt onto a grave to honor an unknown U.N. Soldier during an interment ceremony at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, Nov. 11.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 04:13
    VIRIN: 241111-O-DX716-2948
    Location: BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    United Nations Command honors Korean War veterans, fallen service members at Turn Toward Busan Ceremony
    United Nations Command honors Korean War veterans, fallen service members at Turn Toward Busan Ceremony

