United Nations Command honors Korean War veterans, fallen service members at Turn Toward Busan Ceremony

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Derek Lipson, United Nations Command Special Operations Component Command Commander, delivers a remark at the Turn Toward Busan International Commemorative Ceremony, at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, Nov. 11.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 04:13
|Photo ID:
|8750117
|VIRIN:
|241111-O-DX716-6033
|Resolution:
|5461x3592
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
