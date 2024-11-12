Date Taken: 11.10.2024 Date Posted: 11.13.2024 04:13 Photo ID: 8750117 VIRIN: 241111-O-DX716-6033 Resolution: 5461x3592 Size: 2.63 MB Location: BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, United Nations Command honors Korean War veterans, fallen service members at Turn Toward Busan Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.