Thailand Army Sgt. Chamadon Wiriwatt renders a salute to late Thai Korean War veteran Cpl. Rod Asanapan during interment ceremony at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, Nov. 11. Asanapan is the first Thai veteran to be interred at the cemetery.
United Nations Command honors Korean War veterans, fallen service members at Turn Toward Busan Ceremony
