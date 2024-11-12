United Nations Command honors Korean War veterans, fallen service members at Turn Toward Busan Ceremony

BUSAN, South Korea— Members of the United Nations Command participated in the Turn Toward Busan International Commemorative Ceremony, at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, hosted by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Nov. 11, 2024. Service members of UNC from Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, and United Kingdom honored and paid tribute to Korean War veterans of the 22 UN allied nations and the fallen during the 1950-53 Korean War.



At 11 a.m., sirens heralded the ceremony across the only UN cemetery in the world offering a one-minute silent tribute to the fallen by turning toward Busan to remember and commemorate Busan where 2300 fallen UN service members from 11 countries rest in peace. Along with veterans, UNC members joined more than 1,000 participants in a solemn moment to reflect on the courage and selflessness of those who fought to defend democracy and human rights.



This year’s commemoration involved 12 UN veterans and 51 family members from 20 countries, who were invited through the MPVA’s Revisit Korea Program.



The ceremony displayed collective commitment to honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for peace and freedom on the Korean Peninsula and resolve to prevent such tragedies in the future through diplomacy and international cooperation.



United Nations Command Special Operations Component Command Commander, Brig. Gen. Derek Lipson, attended the ceremony and delivered a remark highlighting the sacrifice of the fallen heroes who laid the foundation for the prosperity and freedom that South Korea enjoys today.



“Looking at where we are today,” said Lipson. “We must acknowledge and remember the bedrock of our combined forces and UNC member states is built upon the trials, failures, and successes of those who sacrificed so much.”





Lipson also recognized 22 Member States past contributions during the war and reaffirmed UNC’s commitment to its enduring mission to maintain peace and security of the Korean Peninsula.



“Today, the UNC is critical and the best example of a shared charter to maintain the armistice while the ROK-U.S. Alliance deters aggression and defends freedom.”



Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang, Jung-Ai, Chair of the Commission for the UNMCK and Ambassador of Türkiye, Salih Murat Tamer, Busan City mayor, Park, Heong-Joon, also participated in the commemorative ceremony.



Prior to the ceremony, the internments of a recently recovered unknown UN soldier took place and the internment for a Thai veteran, the day after the ceremony.



The UNC’s mission is to maintain the Armistice, preserve stability, enhance deterrence, and in the event of war, lead multinational military support in defense of the Republic of Korea.

