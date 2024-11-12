Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the “Vikings” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and embarked on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), conduct a fly-by during an air power demonstration rehearsal as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)