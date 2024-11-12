Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and embarked on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), participates in an air power demonstration rehearsal as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)