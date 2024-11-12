Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal [Image 11 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Omar Dominquez 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the “Vikings” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15 the Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and embarked on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), conducts a fly-by during an air power demonstration rehearsal as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 02:24
    Photo ID: 8750055
    VIRIN: 241110-N-DZ831-1281
    Resolution: 4662x3108
    Size: 599.42 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal [Image 19 of 19], by CPO Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal
    Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight Ops
    Pacific Ocean
    USS Boxer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download