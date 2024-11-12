Boxer, 15th MEU conduct Air Power Demonstration Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) fast ropes from a MH-60S Knighthawk Helicopter assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 during an air power demonstration rehearsal as the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 10, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)