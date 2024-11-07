Ways and Means: Washington National Guard Soldiers talk strategy during two-day conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Craig Broyles, commander of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, delivers a presentation on behalf of his group during the 2025-2035 Strategic Planning Conference on Camp Murray, Wash., Oct. 24, 2024. Conference participants were divided into working groups based on expertise and tasked with defining the desired strategic “ends” of the organization, then identifying/assesing the “ways” to reach them. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)