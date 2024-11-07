Ways and Means: Washington National Guard Soldiers talk strategy during two-day conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Paul Sellers, commanding general of the Washington Army National Guard, attends the final presentation of the 2025-2035 Strategic Planning Conference on Camp Murray, Wash., Oct. 24, 2024. Conference participants were divided into working groups based on expertise and tasked with defining the desired strategic “ends” of the organization, then identifying/assessing the “ways” to reach them. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)