    Ways and Means: Washington National Guard Soldiers talk strategy during two-day conference [Image 6 of 9]

    Ways and Means: Washington National Guard Soldiers talk strategy during two-day conference

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Washington National Guard present on behalf of their groups during the 2025-2035 Strategic Planning Conference on Camp Murray, Wash., Oct. 24, 2024. Conference participants were divided into working groups based on expertise and tasked with defining the desired strategic “ends” of the organization, then identifying/assessing the “ways” to reach them. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 19:17
    Photo ID: 8749499
    VIRIN: 241024-Z-YS961-7613
    Resolution: 4538x3025
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ways and Means: Washington National Guard Soldiers talk strategy during two-day conference [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    conference
    strategy
    Army National Guard
    strategic planning
    army of 2035

