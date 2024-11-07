ALS Class 25-A Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Cortlynn Nash (behind the podium), 90th Security Forces Group phase 1 instructor, gives her John L. Levitow Award acceptance speech during an ALS graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 7, 2024. The John L. Levitow Award is the highest honor awarded during Professional Military Education and is presented to the student who demonstrates excellence through a combination of academic scores, performance evaluations and leadership qualities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)