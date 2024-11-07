Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 25-A Graduation [Image 3 of 3]

    ALS Class 25-A Graduation

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Senior Airman Cortlynn Nash (behind the podium), 90th Security Forces Group phase 1 instructor, gives her John L. Levitow Award acceptance speech during an ALS graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 7, 2024. The John L. Levitow Award is the highest honor awarded during Professional Military Education and is presented to the student who demonstrates excellence through a combination of academic scores, performance evaluations and leadership qualities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    VIRIN: 241107-F-HE787-1215
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
