ALS Class 25-A Graduation

Airman Leadership School class 25-A graduates place hats representing each branch of the military onto the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action table to honor U.S. military service members who are missing, imprisoned or have fallen in combat during an ALS graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 7, 2024. ALS is designed to be an entry level leadership enhancement course to prepare Senior Airmen for positions of greater responsibility by strengthening their ability to lead, follow and manage while also gaining a broader understanding of the military profession and their role within the Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)