    ALS Class 25-A Graduation [Image 1 of 3]

    ALS Class 25-A Graduation

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Airman Leadership School class 25-A pose for a group photo with Col. Johnny Galbert (bottom left), 90th Missile Wing commander, and (bottom right) Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, 90th Missile Wing command chief, during an ALS graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 7, 2024. ALS is designed to be an entry level leadership enhancement course to prepare Senior Airmen for positions of greater responsibility by strengthening their ability to lead, follow and manage while also gaining a broader understanding of the military profession and their role within the Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 17:37
    Photo ID: 8749444
    VIRIN: 241107-F-HE787-1014
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    This work, ALS Class 25-A Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

