ALS Class 25-A Graduation

Airman Leadership School class 25-A pose for a group photo with Col. Johnny Galbert (bottom left), 90th Missile Wing commander, and (bottom right) Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, 90th Missile Wing command chief, during an ALS graduation at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 7, 2024. ALS is designed to be an entry level leadership enhancement course to prepare Senior Airmen for positions of greater responsibility by strengthening their ability to lead, follow and manage while also gaining a broader understanding of the military profession and their role within the Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)