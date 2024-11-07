The United States Military Academy at West Point held its Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2024 at Michie Stadium. West Point, New York, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Kyle Osterhoudt, USMA)
This work, USMA Class of 2024 Graduation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Kyle Osterhoudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.