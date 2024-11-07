Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Class of 2028 March Back [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Class of 2028 March Back

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Kyle Osterhoudt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The USMA Class of 2028 proudly display their motto as they complete the March Back, signifying the successful completion of Cadet Basic Training. West Point, NY, Monday, August 12, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Osterhoudt, USMA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 16:01
    Photo ID: 8749204
    VIRIN: 240812-O-CL008-7757
    Resolution: 2999x2000
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class of 2028 March Back [Image 5 of 5], by Kyle Osterhoudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sandhurst Military Skills Competition (Day 2)
    Class of 1978 Civil Military Operations 2024 Student Workshop
    USMA Class of 2024 Graduation Ceremony
    CBT Mountaineering
    Class of 2028 March Back

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    United States Military Academy
    West Point NY
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download