Cadets learn Mountaineering skills during Cadet Basic Training at the Mountaineering Course. West Point, NY, Friday, July 26, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Osterhoudt, USMA)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8749201
|VIRIN:
|240726-O-CL008-3095
|Resolution:
|2999x2000
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBT Mountaineering [Image 5 of 5], by Kyle Osterhoudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.