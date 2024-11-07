The USMA Class of 1978 sponsors the 2024 Civil Military Operations Student Workshop. Ike Hall, West Point, NY, Monday, March 04, 2024.(U.S. Army photo by Kyle Osterhoudt, USMA)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8749195
|VIRIN:
|240304-O-CL008-3109
|Resolution:
|2999x2000
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Class of 1978 Civil Military Operations 2024 Student Workshop [Image 5 of 5], by Kyle Osterhoudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.