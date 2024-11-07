Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 11.12.2024 16:01 Photo ID: 8749195 VIRIN: 240304-O-CL008-3109 Resolution: 2999x2000 Size: 3.36 MB Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Class of 1978 Civil Military Operations 2024 Student Workshop [Image 5 of 5], by Kyle Osterhoudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.