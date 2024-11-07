Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms Industrial Hygiene Tech Chris Queen (left) trains PO2 Javian Mckenzie (right) on how to use a velocicalc meter for ventilation testing. Hospital staff engaged in comprehensive on-the-job training to bolster skills in ventilation testing. This critical training exercise, held in collaboration with the hospital’s Industrial Hygiene department, equipped staff with firsthand experience in monitoring and evaluating ventilation systems. The training, held in the hospital’s dental facilities, included real-time testing and data collection by both the Environmental Health and Safety and Industrial Hygiene teams (U.S. Navy photo by HM1 Logan Wilkerson, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms safety manager).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 16:17
    Photo ID: 8749185
    VIRIN: 241011-N-SE727-9061
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 84.41 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    navy medicine
    Navy
    hospital
    readiness
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download