Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms Industrial Hygiene Tech Chris Queen uses an audiometer to test noise from hospital machines. Hospital staff engaged in comprehensive on-the-job training to bolster skills in ventilation testing, which included a portion on noise testing. If machines produce too much noise, different types of hearing protect may be recommended for safety. The training, held in the hospital’s dental facilities, included real-time testing and data collection by both the Environmental Health and Safety and Industrial Hygiene teams (U.S. Navy photo by HM1 Logan Wilkerson, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms safety manager).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 16:17
    Photo ID: 8749184
    VIRIN: 241011-N-SE727-2479
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 79.94 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    navy medicine
     Navy
    hospital
    readiness
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download