Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms Industrial Hygiene Tech Chris Queen uses an audiometer to test noise from hospital machines. Hospital staff engaged in comprehensive on-the-job training to bolster skills in ventilation testing, which included a portion on noise testing. If machines produce too much noise, different types of hearing protect may be recommended for safety. The training, held in the hospital’s dental facilities, included real-time testing and data collection by both the Environmental Health and Safety and Industrial Hygiene teams (U.S. Navy photo by HM1 Logan Wilkerson, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms safety manager).
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 16:17
|Photo ID:
|8749184
|VIRIN:
|241011-N-SE727-2479
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|79.94 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
