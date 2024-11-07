Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms Industrial Hygiene Tech Chris Queen uses an audiometer to test noise from hospital machines. Hospital staff engaged in comprehensive on-the-job training to bolster skills in ventilation testing, which included a portion on noise testing. If machines produce too much noise, different types of hearing protect may be recommended for safety. The training, held in the hospital’s dental facilities, included real-time testing and data collection by both the Environmental Health and Safety and Industrial Hygiene teams (U.S. Navy photo by HM1 Logan Wilkerson, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms safety manager).