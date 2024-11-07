Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms PO2 Javian Mckenzie uses a balometer for ventilation testing. Hospital staff engaged in comprehensive on-the-job training to bolster skills in ventilation testing. This critical training exercise, held in collaboration with the hospital’s Industrial Hygiene department, equipped staff with firsthand experience in monitoring and evaluating ventilation systems. The training, held in the hospital’s dental facilities, included real-time testing and data collection by both the Environmental Health and Safety and Industrial Hygiene teams (U.S. Navy photo by HM1 Logan Wilkerson, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms safety manager).