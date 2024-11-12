Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms enhances safety with on-the-job training for ventilation testing

Photo By Christopher Jones | Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms PO2 Javian Mckenzie uses a velocicalc meter for...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms PO2 Javian Mckenzie uses a velocicalc meter for ventilation testing. Hospital staff engaged in comprehensive on-the-job training to bolster skills in ventilation testing. This critical training exercise, held in collaboration with the hospital’s Industrial Hygiene department, equipped staff with firsthand experience in monitoring and evaluating ventilation systems. The training, held in the hospital’s dental facilities, included real-time testing and data collection by both the Environmental Health and Safety and Industrial Hygiene teams (U.S. Navy photo by HM1 Logan Wilkerson, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms safety manager). see less | View Image Page

Environmental health and safety remain key priorities for Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms as its staff engaged in comprehensive on-the-job training (OJT) to bolster skills in ventilation testing.



This critical training exercise, held in collaboration with the hospital’s Industrial Hygiene (IH) department, equipped staff with firsthand experience in monitoring and evaluating ventilation systems.



The training, held in the hospital’s dental facilities, included real-time testing and data collection by both the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) and IH teams. This OJT allowed the EHS staff to expand their knowledge and improve their technical skills in ventilation assessment — a process that typically falls under the purview of the IH department.



However, by participating directly in these exercises, the EHS team aimed to gain a broader understanding of the techniques and standards that IH adheres to during routine testing.



“We typically don’t do this testing but receive notification of results when IH completes their sampling,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (Surface Warfare) Logan Wilkerson, who works within the Environmental Health and Safety department.



“This OJT was to enhance our knowledge, skills, and abilities with ventilation. We took measurements using several devices,” he explained. “A big, blue cone-like instrument called a Balometer was used to see ventilation from supply and exhaust, while a wand-like instrument called a Velocicalc meter allowed us to sample smaller areas or unique angles that the cone wouldn’t allow.”



The EHS and IH staff collected data, which was then compared to the American National Standards Institute and American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers’ standards specifically set for dental facilities to confirm that the ventilation system was effectively maintaining proper airflow rates.



“For example, we could confirm that a sterilization department is properly maintaining its positive and negative flow rates to maintain the integrity of clean and dirty sides,” said Wilkerson.



In addition to ventilation, the team also assessed smaller vacuums used in the hospital’s dental laboratory. This part of the training was critical to ensure that staff were not overexposed to hazardous dust, including silica dust generated during grinding procedures. Testing these engineering controls highlighted the department’s commitment to reducing hazards at the source, prioritizing control measures over personal protective equipment (PPE) whenever possible.



“Reducing the hazard as much as possible with PPE coming in as a last resort isn’t to dissuade PPE use but to enhance the safety of the employees,” informed Wilkerson. “Our mission is to protect our environment, staff members, patients, and visitors that come to Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms. We do this through the Hierarchy of Controls: elimination, substitution, engineering controls, administrative controls, and personal protective equipment.”



Another aspect of the training included monitoring noise levels in the dental lab, where IH personnel measured decibel levels from machinery.



“An industrial hygiene technician used an audiometer to demonstrate how to test noise from machines,” Wilkerson said. “If the noise is too high, or if it's over a prolonged period, different types of hearing protection can be recommended if the noise is deemed hazardous and can’t be reduced by other means.”



The OJT exercise went beyond mere technical skills — it fostered a sense of partnership and appreciation between the EHS and IH teams, as Wilkerson described.



“This OJT is important because Industrial Hygiene provides the EHS department with sampling data, results, and their recommendations. Through the OJT, it gives us the full-picture perspective from collection to analysis. This allows us to have a deeper understanding and greater appreciation for our Industrial Hygiene associates.”



Proper ventilation testing is not only essential for routine safety but also plays a crucial role in preventing potential disaster scenarios.



“Without proper ventilation, we may expose staff members to hazardous particulates, such as respirable silica. This exposure can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause irreversible lung damage and even cancer,” Wilkerson explained. “On a larger scale, picture a patient with active tuberculosis. This patient is treated in an isolation room with negative pressure to prevent contaminated air from flowing outside into non-contaminated areas. If the room was positive pressure, we would run the risk of staff contracting the infectious disease. Through testing, we can determine if the pressure is within standards and protect the people in those areas.”



By engaging in OJT for ventilation testing, the EHS department demonstrates its commitment to upholding rigorous safety standards and proactively addressing environmental and occupational hazards to support mission readiness.



Wilkerson emphasized the essential nature of having trained personnel in the EHS department to maintain the health and safety of all who work at or visit the hospital.



“Working within EHS is important because we help protect our environment, our staff members, patients, and visitors. Through the Hierarchy of Controls, we strive to reduce hazards and prioritize safety for the benefit of the entire Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms community.”



EHS continues to collaborate with other teams to reaffirm Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms’ commitment to fostering proactive, preventive practices that directly contribute to building operational readiness and a culture of safety.