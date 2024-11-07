MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kelly Patino, 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy technician, tours the boom pod onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. Members of the 6th OMRS were given the opportunity to see firsthand their role in extending U.S. global reach as a part of the patron program. The new program pairs individual squadrons with a 6th Air Refueling Wing tanker as a way to build inter-unit cohesion and further develop their multi-capable mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)