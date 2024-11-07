Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program [Image 5 of 5]

    MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kelly Patino, 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy technician, tours the boom pod onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. Members of the 6th OMRS were given the opportunity to see firsthand their role in extending U.S. global reach as a part of the patron program. The new program pairs individual squadrons with a 6th Air Refueling Wing tanker as a way to build inter-unit cohesion and further develop their multi-capable mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 10:05
    Photo ID: 8748210
    VIRIN: 241104-F-IA158-1188
    Resolution: 7960x5307
    Size: 13.64 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    Air Force
    MCA
    6th AMXS
    6th OMRS
    DFCC

