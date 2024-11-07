MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Newbold, 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the squadron’s third quarter Commander’s Call at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. The Commander’s Call served as an opportunity for 6th OMRS leaders to address the importance of standards, recognize the achievements of their Airmen, and introduce the squadron’s partnership with the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as a part of the new patron program. The program allows for Airmen from different career fields to see firsthand the impact of their support enables global air power every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)