A joint service achievement medal rests on a certificate at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. The medal was awarded to U.S. Air Senior Airman David Zartler, 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental technician, for his outstanding service while deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8748202
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-IA158-1001
|Resolution:
|7667x5111
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program
No keywords found.