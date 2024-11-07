MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A joint service achievement medal rests on a certificate at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. The medal was awarded to U.S. Air Senior Airman David Zartler, 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental technician, for his outstanding service while deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)