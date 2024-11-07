Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program

    MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chad Dillon, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, introduces a patron program for members of the 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 4, 2024. The 6th AMXS created the new program as a way to show supporting agencies firsthand their impact in extending U.S. global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 10:05
    Photo ID: 8748208
    VIRIN: 241104-F-IA158-1135
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, MacDill medical and maintenance personnel introduce patron program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    Air Force
    MCA
    6th AMXS
    6th OMRS
    DFCC

