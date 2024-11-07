U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Celestino Madrid, left, 352nd Special Operations Wing command chief and Master Sgt. Brian Thorne, 100th Air Refueling Wing Safety superintendent, salute during a Remembrance Day ceremony, Beck Row, Suffolk, England, Nov. 10, 2024. Team Mildenhall personnel participated in numerous Remembrance Day events across England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 04:53
|Photo ID:
|8747908
|VIRIN:
|241110-F-XA271-1132
|Resolution:
|7107x4738
|Size:
|19.69 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remembrance Day: Beck Row [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.