    Remembrance Day: Beck Row [Image 2 of 5]

    Remembrance Day: Beck Row

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Leaders assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall and members of the Beck Row community gather to pay their respect on Remembrance Day, Beck Row, Suffolk, England, Nov. 10, 2024. People across the United Kingdom pause for a moment on this day to join in commemorating those who gave their lives for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 04:53
    Photo ID: 8747905
    VIRIN: 241110-F-XA271-1005
    Resolution: 6855x4570
    Size: 27.47 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, Remembrance Day: Beck Row [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    100th ARW
    Remembrance Sunday
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth

