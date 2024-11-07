Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Air Force Airman salutes after placing a poppy wreath during Remembrance Day, Beck Row, Suffolk, England, Nov. 10, 2024. RAF Mildenhall provided support by participating in the Remembrance Day ceremony, a day the United Kingdom dedicates to service members who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)