U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Leaders assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall and members of the Beck Row community gather to pay their respect on Remembrance Day, Beck Row, Suffolk, England, Nov. 10, 2024. People across the United Kingdom pause for a moment on this day to join in commemorating those who gave their lives for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)