Incirlik commemorates Atatürk Memorial Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 39th Air Base Wing wreath is displayed during the Atatürk Memorial Day ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2024. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is credited with the birth and modernization of Türkiye and his accomplishments are celebrated throughout the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)