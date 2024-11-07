Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik commemorates Atatürk Memorial Day [Image 3 of 6]

    Incirlik commemorates Atatürk Memorial Day

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles Rivezzo, 39th Air Base Wing chief of public affairs, gives a speech during the Atatürk Memorial Day ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2024. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is credited with the birth and modernization of Türkiye and his accomplishments are celebrated throughout the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    Atatürk Memorial Day

