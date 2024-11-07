Incirlik commemorates Atatürk Memorial Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles Rivezzo, 39th Air Base Wing chief of public affairs, gives a speech during the Atatürk Memorial Day ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2024. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is credited with the birth and modernization of Türkiye and his accomplishments are celebrated throughout the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)