Incirlik commemorates Atatürk Memorial Day

Members of the Turkish air force stand during the Atatürk Memorial Day ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2024. This ceremony commemorated the 86th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first president of the modern-day Republic of Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)