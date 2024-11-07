Incirlik commemorates Atatürk Memorial Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, salutes a wreath alongside two honor guard Airmen during the Atatürk Memorial Day ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2024. This ceremony commemorated the 86th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first president of the modern-day Republic of Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)