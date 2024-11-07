A Lifelong Journey of Service and Leadership – Honoring Chief Master Sgt. Cindy Gollwitzer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Cindy Gollwitzer, 168th Communications Flight, sifts through documentation to ensure the wing is taken care of, technology is upgraded, and Airmen are taken care of. This Veterans Day, we honor the remarkable career and unwavering dedication Gollwitzer who served in the United States Air Force for over 41 years, culminating in her retirement in August 2018 and civilian retirement in 2024. She went from being a young woman with no intention of joining the military to becoming a leader in the field of finance and communications in the United States Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)