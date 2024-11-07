A Lifelong Journey of Service and Leadership – Honoring Chief Master Sgt. Cindy Gollwitzer

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Chief Master Sgt. Cindy Gollwitzer talks with a 168th Communications Flight Airmen....... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Chief Master Sgt. Cindy Gollwitzer talks with a 168th Communications Flight Airmen. This Veterans Day, we honor the remarkable career and unwavering dedication of Chief Master Sgt. Cindy Gollwitzer who served in the United States Air Force for over 41 years, culminating in her retirement in August 2018 and civilian retirement in 2024. She went from being a young woman with no intention of joining the military to becoming a leader in the field of finance and communications in the United States Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard. see less | View Image Page

This Veterans Day, we salute Chief Master Sergeant Cindy Gollwitzer, a remarkable leader whose service spans her distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard. Chief Gollwitzer's extensive career serves as an exemplary model of dedication, skill, and leadership.



Gollwitzer remembers, "Never in my life when I started did I think I would be in as long as I was."



A Career Built on Dedication and Service



Gollwitzer began her military journey in October 1977, enlisting in the United States Air Force. After completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, and technical training at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, she began her service with the 832nd Air Defense Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Her early years saw a transition from financial management roles to communications positions, where her expertise would continue to grow.



In 1983, she transferred to the 343rd Comptroller Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, before moving to the 611th Comptroller Squadron in Elmendorf, Alaska, in 1991. She demonstrated exceptional professionalism throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, earning numerous awards.



Gollwitzer's service took a significant turn when she transitioned to the 168th Communications Flight at Eielson AFB in November 1992. This move marked the beginning of her career in communications, where she would ultimately rise to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in September 2005.



Although her dad was in the military, the idea of joining the military herself was never on her radar. With no formal college education, she was waiting tables at Bob's Big Boy for $1.65 an hour.



"Even though my dad was in the military, I had no intention of joining," Gollwitzer recalls. "But my husband went in two years before me, and my brother joined."



The Call to Serve



As a young couple, Cindy and her husband lived in Tucson, where her husband was stationed, when tragedy struck with the death of her father. In response, Cindy's husband submitted a humanitarian request, which led the family back to Luke Air Force Base. That move was the first of many steps in Cindy's military journey.



While stationed at Luke AFB, Gollwitzer had her first child. One day, she took her brother to meet a recruiter. It was a pivotal moment: "I was pregnant at the time, but the recruiter told me, 'When you drop that baby, you can join the Air Force too."



Her desire to work and the need for a steady income prompted her to consider military service seriously. "I worked as a waitress then and realized the military could offer me much more. They asked me what I wanted to do, and I said finance and an accounting finance disbursement technician position came available, and so I joined," she said. And so, in October 1977, just two months after giving birth, she entered basic training.



"I was climbing a cliff at basic just after having a baby," she remembers. "It wasn't easy, but I knew I could do it."



Gollwitzer had been in the Junior ROTC, and in those days, if you had JROTC, you only had to attend basic for eight days for the firing range, an obstacle course, and readiness training. Her time there was extended to 30 days because of ultimately having to testify at a court martial. She had started out with leading from the beginning as a dorm chief and doing the right thing.



Early Career: From Finance to Technology



After Basic Training, Gollwitzer attended Finance School at Sheppard AFB. She worked in accounting and finance in a critical position as a disbursement technician, handling payments and travel vouchers.



"When I started, we didn't have computers," said Gollwitzer. "I would type the payables, receivables, and deposits on one spreadsheet. We would compute the travel vouchers and pay them on the same day."



She would compute it, get it audited, signed, and put it through to the cashier cage, and people would walk over and get paid. "You could get partials on your pay as well. One stop in processing and mil pay and do your travel voucher right there on the spot."



The following years took Gollwitzer to various assignments, including Eielson and Elmendorf Air Force Bases in Alaska, where she continued to excel. During her active-duty service, she quickly rose through the ranks, achieving the rank of Master Sgt. in just nine years. But Gollwitzer's career wasn't just about moving up the ladder but also about making an impact.



One of the highlights of her career was her work in communications. When she transitioned to the Alaska Air National Guard at the 168th Wing, she helped lead the charge in modernizing the base's technology infrastructure. As a Resource Advisor for communications projects, Gollwitzer played a crucial role in transitioning the unit from outdated systems to cutting-edge technology while managing budgets and ensuring that Airmen had the necessary tools to perform their duties.



"When I first started, computers on desks were a brand-new concept," she reflects. "But I dove in headfirst, figuring out how to get funding, how to procure the technology we needed, and how to ensure everything ran smoothly."



Gollwitzer would have never joined the Guard, but because her husband was not leaving Alaska, she decided to take a look at the Guard to stay with him at Eielson. She was already told at Elmendorf that she was going to PCS to one of the regional finance centers on active duty. They needed a higher rank and expertise there.



"I cried because it was a huge decision with the perception of the Guard," said Gollwitzer. "I liked active duty. I became a big advocate for the Guard, obviously, but it was a hard decision at the time, but I loved my husband."



She separated to stay in Alaska and said, "If there had not been a Guard unit here, I probably wouldn't have separated from active duty. They had a program where you could get out with a separation bonus but you could still join the Guard. There were too many people in the military, so they were paying people. It worked for my situation. It was based on your years in and your rank."



She had the chance to work in Plans and Implementations as project manager for comm projects, which included being the resource advisor for comm.



"That's what I did for another 30-plus years," said Gollwitzer. I didn't get full-time right away, but 15 months later, I received a full-time technician position in comm. I didn't know anything about technicians at the time, but it ended up being good."



Gollwitzer worked downtown at Sampson Hardware as a bookkeeper.



"My first job when I received full time in the 168th, which was June of 94, was to move comm into the building they reside in today," said Gollwitzer. "I was in that same building from 94 until 2024. Long-term technician is the way to go. I wanted AGR because it was like active duty, which I knew then, but it turned out great."



She carried the unit through a lot of technology over the years.



"I came in when computers on every desk were very new."



Her job was to get money from the Guard Bureau to buy the computers.



"I didn't know anyone, but you tell me this is what I'm going to do, and I'm on it."



One of the big projects she worked on was One Base One Network, also SIPRNET infrastructure for the Guard, working with Mr. Jones acknowledging the Guard. She worked closely with Jones at Eielson to get the One Base One Network, an ambitious initiative to consolidate all network systems on base into a single, streamlined infrastructure online to ensure continuity and the future of the base comm.

This project took over a decade to implement, but Gollwitzer's leadership and perseverance were instrumental in its success.



"I was thankful to work with Mr. Jones here at Eielson," said Gollwitzer. "Gen Mosely at the time said you will have one data processing center on the base."



She first heard about it at a technology conference in Montgomery, Alabama.



"There were rogue networks, for example, in each section."



She saw the Air Force get rid of rogue networks and start base networks, which then became the Air Force Network and then one base, one network.



These were the types of projects she managed. "I kept one document for each project updated regularly to keep everyone, from the local commanders to NGB, updated so they could receive the funds."



The unit was fixed comm, not a tactical or combat communications unit. At one point, she saw over four branches: operations and plans, maintenance, and visual information.



"Because we were fixed-wing comm for most of my career, I did not get a chance to deploy."



She retired just before the OCPs but remembers the controversy over the BDU and what it was going to look like in Air Force Times. "The BDUs could look like this or like that."



When she was in finance, she wore Corfram shoes with fatigue uniforms and was on one of the first flights to receive fatigue uniforms. A long time ago, she wore her blues uniform on a regular basis during the week.



"We wore the blue uniform if you worked in an office. You got to wear your fatigue if you did something out of the ordinary. It wasn't weird because we didn't know anything else."



A Legacy of Mentorship and Leadership



Throughout her career, Gollwitzer was known for her leadership style: firm, fair, and deeply invested in the success of those she led. She mentored countless Airmen and played a pivotal role in ensuring her team was prepared for the various inspections and challenges that came their way. She also took pride in helping others succeed, always taking time to explain the "why" behind her decisions.



"I always told my team that I just wanted them to understand why I made certain decisions," she says. "Once you understand the reasoning behind something, it's easier to make improvements. I wasn't a fan of change for the sake of change, but I was always open to improvement."



Her ability to navigate complex projects while maintaining the respect and trust of her colleagues was a hallmark of her career. Whether securing funding for new technology, working with contractors to bring systems online, or helping Airmen navigate the complexities of military pay, Gollwitzer was the go-to person for getting things done.



One of the other projects she worked on was bringing the network system online. Every office had a network system. She learned it because she was a Master sergeant and had to figure it out. She helped both active duty and the Guard bring it online. She worked with the Sperry engineers at Gunter AFB.



"One of the things I always told all my people was to take any opportunity given to you because I never expected to make Chief because Chiefs in the guard are far and few in between," said Gollwitzer.



The other thing I would tell everyone and stand by is "Do not harm the military and do no harm to people."



From Active Duty to Civilian Service



In 2012, Gollwitzer transitioned to a full-time civilian role, where she continued to serve the Air Force in a civilian capacity until her retirement in 2024. Her work as a federal technician included managing communications projects and leading the unit's transition to new technologies. She was deeply involved in strategic planning and was a key player in ensuring the Guard had the necessary resources to keep pace with technological advancements.



Her commitment to service never wavered, and even in her civilian role, she continued to mentor and guide the next generation of leaders.



Gollwitzer shared, "Bottom-line program management across the Air Force has basic principles: information gathering, implementation, deployment, and then management in anything you do from smallest to largest. That has always been my way of approaching things."



Reflecting on a Storied Career



Looking back on her career, Gollwitzer reflects on her incredible journey—from a young woman who never planned to join the military to the seasoned Chief Master Sergeant who led with distinction and earned the respect of her peers. She credits much of her success to the people she worked with and the strong teams she led.



"I had the privilege of working with so many great people over the years," Gollwitzer said. "It wasn't just about what I did—it was about what we accomplished together. It has been a fun ride"



Today, as a retired Chief Master Sergeant and a federal civilian, Cindy remains a role model to those who followed in her footsteps, proving that hard work, determination, and a passion for service can lead to extraordinary results.



Thank you, Chief Master Sgt. Cindy Gollwitzer, for your years of service, leadership, and commitment to excellence. Your impact will be felt for generations to come.



This Veterans Day, as we honor all who have served, we salute Chief Master Sgt. Cindy Gollwitzer for her incredible contributions to the United States Air Force and the Air National Guard. Her journey is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices, hard work, and perseverance that define the men and women who wear the uniform.