A Lifelong Journey of Service and Leadership – Honoring Chief Master Sgt. Cindy Gollwitzer

EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES 11.11.2024 Courtesy Photo 168th Wing

Chief Master Sgt. Cindy Gollwitzer poses for a photo with the 168th Communications Flight outside of the communications building on Eielson Air Force Base. This Veterans Day, we honor the remarkable career and unwavering dedication of Gollwitzer who served in the United States Air Force for over 41 years, culminating in her retirement in August 2018 and civilian retirement in 2024. She went from being a young woman with no intention of joining the military to becoming a leader in the field of finance and communications in the United States Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)