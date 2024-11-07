Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Lifelong Journey of Service and Leadership – Honoring Chief Master Sgt. Cindy Gollwitzer [Image 1 of 4]

    A Lifelong Journey of Service and Leadership – Honoring Chief Master Sgt. Cindy Gollwitzer

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    168th Wing

    This Veterans Day, we honor the remarkable career and unwavering dedication of Chief Master Sgt. Cindy Gollwitzer who served in the United States Air Force for over 41 years, culminating in her retirement in August 2018 and civilian retirement in 2024. She went from being a young woman with no intention of joining the military to becoming a leader in the field of finance and communications in the United States Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard.

