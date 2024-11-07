Oregon Guard supports Veterans Day ceremony at State Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Courtesy Photo: Oregon Governor Tina Kotek (left) and Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs Director, Dr. Nakia Daniels (right) conduct a wreath laying and take a moment of silence during the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs 2024 Veterans Day ceremony in Salem, Oregon, November 11, 2024. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)