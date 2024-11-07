Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard supports Veterans Day ceremony at State Capitol [Image 3 of 6]

    Oregon Guard supports Veterans Day ceremony at State Capitol

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Courtesy Photo: A color guard from the North Salem High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) presents and posts the colors during the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs 2024 Veterans Day event in Salem, Oregon, November 11, 2024. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    This work, Oregon Guard supports Veterans Day ceremony at State Capitol [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Day
    Oregon National Guard
    2024

