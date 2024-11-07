Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard supports Veterans Day ceremony at State Capitol [Image 4 of 6]

    Oregon Guard supports Veterans Day ceremony at State Capitol

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Air National Guard Col. Ryan Barton, Deputy Commander, Oregon Joint Domestic Operations Command, gives remarks during the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs 2024 Veterans Day event in Salem, Oregon, November 11, 2024. Barton was one of several guest speakers, to include keynote speaker Oregon Governor Tina Kotek (pictured at left) at the event outside the State Capitol. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 18:34
    Photo ID: 8747448
    VIRIN: 241111-Z-NJ272-1013
    Resolution: 2842x3867
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guard supports Veterans Day ceremony at State Capitol [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Veterans Day 2024

