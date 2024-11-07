Oregon Guard supports Veterans Day ceremony at State Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Air National Guard Col. Ryan Barton, Deputy Commander, Oregon Joint Domestic Operations Command, bows his head during the invocation at the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs 2024 Veterans Day event in Salem, Oregon, November 11, 2024. Barton was one of several guest speakers, to include keynote speaker Oregon Governor Tina Kotek at the event held outside the Oregon State Capitol. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)