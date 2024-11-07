USS John Basilone (DDG 122) Commissioning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241109-N-NB178-1235 NEW YORK (Nov. 9, 2024) Sailors and Marines aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) man the rails to bring the ship to life during the ship’s commissioning ceremony in New York City, Nov. 9. This is the second Navy warship to bear the name of Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone, a Medal of Honor recipient renowned for his heroism during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyrell K. Morris)