    USS John Basilone (DDG 122) Commissioning [Image 7 of 7]

    USS John Basilone (DDG 122) Commissioning

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyrell Morris 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    241109-N-NB178-1243 NEW YORK (Nov. 9, 2024) Sailors and Marines aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) render salutes while manning the rails to bring the ship to life during the ship’s commissioning ceremony in New York City, Nov. 9. This is the second Navy warship to bear the name of Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone, a Medal of Honor recipient renowned for his heroism during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyrell K. Morris)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 16:36
    Photo ID: 8746287
    VIRIN: 241109-N-NB178-1243
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1022.79 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    This work, USS John Basilone (DDG 122) Commissioning [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Tyrell Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    john basilone
    commissioning
    ddg 122

