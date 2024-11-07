Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    City of New Braunfels honors Veterans [Image 10 of 21]

    City of New Braunfels honors Veterans

    NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Col.) Charles Seligman, Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing senior chaplain, takes part in a Veterans Day parade in the city of New Braunfels, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024. Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day marking the end of World War I. It's a day that brings people together to celebrate the unity and strength of the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 16:17
    Location: NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, US
    ceremony
    Veterans day
    parade
    joint base san antonio

